Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II has a favorable matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are giving up the most passing yards in the league, 289 per game.

Mahomes has passed for 1,593 yards (265.5 yards per game) this season, as Mahomes has completed 68.3% of his passes (153-for-224), with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. In the ground game, Mahomes has tacked on 185 yards rushing on 29 attempts.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mahomes and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mahomes vs. the Chargers

Mahomes vs the Chargers (since 2021): 4 GP / 308.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 308.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Los Angeles has allowed two opposing players to rack up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Chargers have cenceded four players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Los Angeles in 2023.

The Chargers have allowed two opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Chargers is conceding 289 yards per contest this year, which ranks last in the NFL.

The Chargers have the No. 14 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up eight this season (1.6 per game).

Watch Chiefs vs Chargers on Fubo!

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs. the Chargers

Passing Yards: 278.5 (-115)

278.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 2.5 (+150)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mahomes with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mahomes Passing Insights

Mahomes has finished above his passing yards prop bet total twice this year.

The Chiefs have passed 58.2% of the time and run 41.8% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Mahomes' 7.1 yards per attempt rank 12th in the NFL.

Mahomes has thrown for a touchdown in all six games this season, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has 11 total touchdowns this season (73.3% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Mahomes has attempted 39 passes in the red zone (55.7% of his team's red zone plays).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 30-for-40 / 306 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 6 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 31-for-41 / 281 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 18-for-30 / 203 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 7 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 24-for-33 / 272 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 29-for-41 / 305 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.