Will Noah Gray Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 7?
Should you bet on Noah Gray scoring a touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Chiefs vs Chargers Anytime TD Bets
Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)
- Gray's 17 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 147 yards (24.5 per game) and one score.
- Gray, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.
Noah Gray Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|5
|3
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|3
|3
|38
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|1
|34
|1
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|21
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|2
|2
|14
|0
