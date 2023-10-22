Noah Gray will be running routes against the worst passing defense in the league when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Gray has accumulated 147 yards on 12 receptions with one TD, averaging 24.5 yards per game so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Gray and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gray vs. the Chargers

Gray vs the Chargers (since 2021): 3 GP / 10.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 10.7 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Seven players have grabbed a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 289 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the worst pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Chargers' defense ranks 14th in the league with eight passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Chiefs vs Chargers on Fubo!

Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Gray with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gray Receiving Insights

In four of six games this season, Gray has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Gray has been targeted on 17 of his team's 230 passing attempts this season (7.4% target share).

He has 147 receiving yards on 17 targets to rank 34th in league play with 8.6 yards per target.

In one of six games this season, Gray has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (6.7%).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Gray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 34 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.