Will Kadarius Toney Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 7?
With the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Kadarius Toney a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Chiefs vs Chargers Anytime TD Bets
Will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28 if he scores a TD)
- Toney has 92 yards on 17 grabs and one TD. He has been targeted 25 times, and posts 15.3 yards receiving per game.
- Toney has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.
Kadarius Toney Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|5
|5
|35
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|6
|5
|26
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|6
|3
|9
|1
