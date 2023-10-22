When Isiah Pacheco suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pacheco will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kansas City's top rusher, Pacheco, has rushed 87 times for 387 yards (64.5 per game), with three touchdowns.

Pacheco has also caught 17 balls for 135 yards (22.5 per game).

Pacheco has rushed for a TD in three games.

Isiah Pacheco Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0

Rep Isiah Pacheco with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.