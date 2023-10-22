The Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and will try to continue a five-game winning streak.

Before the Chiefs meet the Chargers, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 5.5 48 -250 +195

Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City has an average point total of 48.8 in their outings this year, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Chiefs have covered the spread four times over six games with a set spread.

The Chiefs have won five of their six games as moneyline favorites this season (83.3%).

Kansas City has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 48 points in three of five outings.

Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 49.7, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chargers have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-3-0).

The Chargers lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +195.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 24.5 8 14.7 3 48.8 1 6 Chargers 25.4 18 24.8 17 49.7 3 5

Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends

Chiefs

Kansas City has covered the spread twice, and is 3-0 overall, in its past three contests.

In Kansas City's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 59 points this season (9.8 points per game), and the Chargers have put up only three more points than their opponents (0.6 per game).

Chargers

Over its last three contests, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

None of the Chargers' past three contests have hit the over.

The Chiefs have scored a total of 59 more points than their opponents this year (9.8 per game), and the Chargers have outscored opponents by just three points (0.6 per game).

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 49.3 48.2 Implied Team Total AVG 27.8 29 26.7 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 2-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 49.8 49.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27 26 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

