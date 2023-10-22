The Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and will look to continue a five-game winning streak.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs average 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per matchup the Chargers allow.

The Chiefs rack up just 9.3 fewer yards per game (382.3) than the Chargers give up per outing (391.6).

This season, Kansas City racks up 118.5 yards per game on the ground, 15.9 more than Los Angeles allows per contest (102.6).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Chargers' takeaways (8).

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs put up 26.7 points per game in home games (2.2 more than their overall average), and give up 13 at home (1.7 less than overall).

At home, the Chiefs accumulate 387 yards per game and give up 256. That's more than they gain overall (382.3), but less than they allow (284).

Kansas City accumulates 274 passing yards per game in home games (10.2 more than its overall average), and concedes 139.7 at home (44.1 less than overall).

The Chiefs accumulate 113 rushing yards per game at home (5.5 less than their overall average), and give up 116.3 at home (16.1 more than overall).

In home games, the Chiefs convert 46.3% of third downs and allow 35.1% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (48.1%) and allow (36%) overall.

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at New York W 23-20 NBC 10/8/2023 at Minnesota W 27-20 CBS 10/12/2023 Denver W 19-8 Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 10/29/2023 at Denver - CBS 11/5/2023 Miami - NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN

