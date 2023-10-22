The Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, in a battle between two star pass-catchers in Travis Kelce and Keenan Allen.

Several of the top contributors for the Chiefs and the Chargers will have player props available for this contest.

Sign up to bet on the Chiefs-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds

Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +550

Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +600

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Noah Gray - - 14.5 (-113) Travis Kelce - - 75.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 284.5 (-113) 24.5 (-120) - Jerick McKinnon - - 16.5 (-113) Skyy Moore - - 21.5 (-113) Isiah Pacheco - 64.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) Rashee Rice - - 39.5 (-113) Kadarius Toney - - 28.5 (-113)

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Gerald Everett - - 25.5 (-113) Austin Ekeler - 52.5 (-113) 33.5 (-113) Keenan Allen - - 77.5 (-113) Justin Herbert 259.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) - Josh Palmer - - 46.5 (-113) Quentin Johnston - - 18.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.