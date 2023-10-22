The Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) visit a streaking Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) team on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (with best bets available). The Chiefs have won five games in a row.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chiefs vs. Chargers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Chiefs vs. Chargers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Chiefs are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 3.4 more points in the model than BetMGM (8.9 to 5.5).
  • The Chiefs have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 71.0%.
  • The Chiefs have been favored on the moneyline six total times this season. They've gone 5-1 in those games.
  • Kansas City has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter and won them all.
  • The Chargers lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
  • Los Angeles has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.

Who will win? The Chiefs or Chargers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 7 Best Bets

  • Commanders vs Giants
  • Steelers vs Rams
  • Falcons vs Buccaneers
  • Raiders vs Bears
  • Bills vs Patriots

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Kansas City (-5.5)
    • The Chiefs have registered a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
    • Kansas City has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
    • The Chargers have covered the spread once over five games with a set spread.

    Parlay your bets together on the Chiefs vs. Chargers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (47.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 2.4 more points per game, 49.9 (including the postseason), than this matchup's over/under of 47.5 points.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.0 fewer points per game (39.5) than this game's total of 47.5 points.
    • Out of the Chiefs' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).
    • Out of theChargers' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    Patrick Mahomes II Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    6 265.5 11 30.8 0

    Keenan Allen Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 1.2 0 103.8 4

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.