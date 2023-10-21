Saturday's NCAA Women's Hockey slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is Providence squaring off against Maine on ESPN+.

Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Holy Cross vs Boston College

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Maine vs Providence

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Yale vs Quinnipiac

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Rensselaer vs Harvard

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch vs Ohio State at St. Thomas

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch New Hampshire vs UConn

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Syracuse vs Boston University

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Union vs Dartmouth

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Vermont vs Merrimack

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Brown vs Princeton

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

