Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Minnesota Wild host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Mats Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's top contributors (six total points), having put up zero goals and six assists.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Oct. 19 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Oct. 17 0 3 3 4 at Maple Leafs Oct. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers Oct. 12 0 1 1 1

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Kirill Kaprizov is another of Minnesota's most productive contributors through four games, with two goals and four assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Oct. 17 1 2 3 6 at Maple Leafs Oct. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Panthers Oct. 12 0 1 1 4

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Joel Eriksson Ek has scored four goals and added one assist through four games for Minnesota.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Oct. 17 2 0 2 4 at Maple Leafs Oct. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Oct. 12 1 1 2 2

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Boone Jenner's three goals and one assist in four games for Columbus add up to four total points on the season.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Oct. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Wings Oct. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 14 3 0 3 4 vs. Flyers Oct. 12 0 1 1 3

