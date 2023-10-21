The Minnesota Wild (2-2) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2) on Saturday, with the Wild coming off a loss and the Blue Jackets off a victory.

The Wild game against the Blue Jackets will air on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI, so tune in to take in the action.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends (2022)

The Wild allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

The Wild ranked 23rd in the NHL last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

The 54 power-play goals the Wild recorded last season (15th in the NHL) came via 252 power-play chances.

The Wild were 15th in the league with a 21.43% power-play conversion rate.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 42 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 38 61 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blue Jackets' total of 329 goals allowed (4.0 per game) was 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets had 213 goals last season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -116, they were 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets had 41 power-play goals (on 224 chances), 26th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets had the NHL's 26th-ranked power-play percentage (18.3%).

Blue Jackets Key Players