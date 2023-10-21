AAC foes match up when the No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) and the North Texas Mean Green (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

Tulane ranks 67th in total offense (391.8 yards per game) and 29th in total defense (327.5 yards allowed per game) this season. While North Texas' defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking 12th-worst by allowing 35.5 points per game, its offense ranks 24th-best with 35.7 points per contest.

Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. North Texas Key Statistics

Tulane North Texas 391.8 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 477.5 (41st) 327.5 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.2 (101st) 156.5 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 196 (22nd) 235.3 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.5 (28th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (61st) 13 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 927 yards (154.5 ypg) on 65-of-92 passing with nine touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 121 rushing yards on 32 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 498 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Lawrence Keys III's leads his squad with 416 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 38 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has caught 17 passes for 305 yards (50.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chris Brazzell II has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 16 catches for 282 yards, an average of 47 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has racked up 1,419 yards (236.5 yards per game) while completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 119 yards with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ayo Adeyi, has carried the ball 64 times for 481 yards (80.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has run for 245 yards across 51 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jay Maclin paces his team with 587 receiving yards on 25 catches with eight touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has caught 27 passes and compiled 276 receiving yards (46 per game) with one touchdown.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 188 reciving yards (31.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

