The Philadelphia Phillies travel for Game 5 of the NLCS versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Saturday at 8:07 PM ET, with the teams tied 2-2.

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) for the Phillies and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 8:07 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.61 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (13-6) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.61 ERA this season with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 32 games.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Zack Wheeler vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 746 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They are batting .250 for the campaign with 166 home runs, 22nd in the league.

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-for-69 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (17-9) out for his 35th start of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts through 210 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.47 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.

Gallen is trying to collect his 21st quality start of the year.

Gallen will aim to last five or more innings for his 28th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

He has had eight appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Zac Gallen vs. Phillies

He will face a Phillies offense that ranks eighth in the league with 796 total runs scored while batting .256 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .438 slugging percentage (fifth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 220 home runs (eighth in the league).

Gallen has a 5.91 ERA and a 1.594 WHIP against the Phillies this season in 10 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .295 batting average over two appearances.

