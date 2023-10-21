Ohio State vs. Penn State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) will have their third-ranked scoring defense on display versus the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) and the No. 5 scoring offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Buckeyes are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Penn State matchup.
Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ohio State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-4.5)
|46.5
|-185
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-4.5)
|46.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- James Madison vs Marshall
- SMU vs Temple
- Rice vs Tulsa
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
Ohio State vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Ohio State is 3-2-1 ATS this season.
- The Buckeyes are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Penn State is 5-0-0 ATS this year.
Ohio State & Penn State 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|To Win the Big Ten
|+240
|Bet $100 to win $240
|Penn State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1300
|Bet $100 to win $1300
|To Win the Big Ten
|+300
|Bet $100 to win $300
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.