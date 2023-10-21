Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
With 15 games on the NHL menu Saturday, you have plenty of chances to place an anytime goal-scorer bet. See below for the odds on players from each contest.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) -125 to score
Wild vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- Kaprizov's stats: 2 goals in 4 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -120 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- Matthews' stats: 6 goals in 4 games
Connor McDavid (Oilers) -105 to score
Oilers vs. Jets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 4 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +100 to score
Avalanche vs. Hurricanes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- MacKinnon's stats: 2 goals in 4 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +105 to score
Oilers vs. Jets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- Draisaitl's stats: 4 goals in 4 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) +105 to score
Bruins vs. Kings
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- Pastrnak's stats: 4 goals in 3 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +105 to score
Capitals vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- Ovechkin's stats: 0 goals in 3 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +120 to score
Avalanche vs. Hurricanes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- Rantanen's stats: 3 goals in 4 games
Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +120 to score
Panthers vs. Canucks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- Tkachuk's stats: 0 goals in 4 games
Tim Stuetzle (Senators) +125 to score
Senators vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- Stuetzle's stats: 2 goals in 4 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.