Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11 points. The over/under in this contest is 41 points.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Nebraska vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Nebraska vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-11)
|41
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-11.5)
|41.5
|-430
|+330
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- James Madison vs Marshall
- Rice vs Tulsa
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- SMU vs Temple
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
Nebraska vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Nebraska has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cornhuskers have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Northwestern has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.
Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.