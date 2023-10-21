The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) and the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) in a battle of Big Ten foes.

On the defensive side of the ball, Nebraska has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best by allowing only 323 yards per game. The offense ranks 102nd (342.3 yards per game). Northwestern is putting up 22 points per contest on offense this season (108th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 27.3 points per contest (80th-ranked) on defense.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on BTN, keep reading.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Nebraska Northwestern 342.3 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.3 (127th) 323 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362 (33rd) 200.5 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103 (119th) 141.8 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.3 (98th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 6 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (120th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 631 yards, completing 52.1% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 352 yards (58.7 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has been handed the ball 64 times this year and racked up 280 yards (46.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has hauled in 20 receptions for 219 yards (36.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Marcus Washington has hauled in eight receptions totaling 176 yards so far this campaign.

Thomas Fidone II has been the target of 20 passes and compiled 12 catches for 157 yards, an average of 26.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has thrown for 926 yards (154.3 per game) while completing 59% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Cam Porter has carried the ball 74 times for 299 yards, with one touchdown.

Brendan Sullivan has piled up 96 yards (on 31 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz leads his squad with 327 receiving yards on 24 receptions with three touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has totaled 312 receiving yards (52 yards per game) and one touchdown on 26 receptions.

Joseph Himon II has racked up 129 reciving yards (21.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

