Big Ten rivals will clash when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) battle the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Nebraska vs. Northwestern?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Nebraska 25, Northwestern 20

Nebraska 25, Northwestern 20 Nebraska has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Cornhuskers have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Northwestern has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Wildcats have been at least a +340 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Cornhuskers have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northwestern (+10.5)



Northwestern (+10.5) In six Nebraska games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).

So far in 2023 Northwestern has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)



Over (41) Four of Nebraska's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 41 points.

This season, every game Northwestern has played finished with a combined score higher than 41 points.

Nebraska averages 19 points per game against Northwestern's 22, totaling 41 combined points and matching the contest's over/under.

Splits Tables

Nebraska

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.6 42.2 47 Implied Total AVG 27.7 29.7 25.7 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Northwestern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.6 42.3 47.5 Implied Total AVG 29 28 32 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

