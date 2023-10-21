Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nebraska
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Week 8 college football schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers that should be of interest to fans in Nebraska.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Nebraska on TV This Week
Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Nebraska (-10.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.