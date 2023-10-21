The Week 8 college football schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers that should be of interest to fans in Nebraska.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Nebraska on TV This Week

Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Nebraska (-10.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.