The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jon Merrill score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

Merrill is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Merrill has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 12 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

