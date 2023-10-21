Will Brock Faber Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 21?
When the Minnesota Wild take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brock Faber light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a goal)
Faber stats and insights
- In one of four games this season, Faber scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Faber has no points on the power play.
- Faber's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 12 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
