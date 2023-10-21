The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) will visit the St. Louis Blues (1-1-1) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.

Tune in to see the Penguins and Blues meet on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Penguins Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blues' total of 298 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 27th in the NHL.

The Blues' 260 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 17th in the league.

With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.

The Blues had 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 22nd in the NHL.

The Blues' power-play percentage (19.33) ranked them 22nd in the league.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 79 37 36 73 55 54 35.7% Pavel Buchnevich 63 26 41 67 31 35 29.9% Robert Thomas 73 18 47 65 40 67 52.9% Brayden Schenn 82 21 44 65 47 41 46.5% Kevin Hayes 81 18 36 54 35 40 49.4%

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Penguins gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league play.

The Penguins' 261 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.

The 63 power-play goals the Penguins put up last season (on 290 power-play chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.

The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).

Penguins Key Players