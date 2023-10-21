Ayaka Furue will compete at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship , taking place from October 19-21.

Looking to wager on Furue at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Furue Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ayaka Furue Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Furue has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score twice in her last 20 rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Furue has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Furue's average finish has been 33rd.

Furue has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five events.

Furue will attempt to prolong her streak of made cuts to 14 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 22 -5 275 0 20 5 7 $1.5M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Seowon Valley Country Club is set for a shorter 6,680 yards.

The average course Furue has played in the past year has been 118 yards shorter than the 6,680 yards Seowon Valley Country Club will be at for this event.

Furue's Last Time Out

Furue was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 66th percentile of the field.

Her 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was strong, putting her in the 81st percentile of the field.

Furue shot better than just 31% of the field at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Furue carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Furue did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

Furue's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the field average of 5.5.

In that last outing, Furue's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Furue finished the Portland Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Furue carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.