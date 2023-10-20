Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Madison County, Nebraska? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Madison County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Norfolk Catholic High School at Cedar Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hartington, NE
- Conference: Mid-State Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
