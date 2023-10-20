Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Madison County, Nebraska? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

Madison County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Norfolk Catholic High School at Cedar Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20

6:45 PM CT on October 20 Location: Hartington, NE

Hartington, NE Conference: Mid-State Conference

Mid-State Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Norfolk Catholic High School at Cedar Catholic High School