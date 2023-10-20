We have 2023 high school football action in Dawson County, Nebraska this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

    • Dawson County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

    Cozad High School at Minden High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Minden, NE
    • Conference: Southwest Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

