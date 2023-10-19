Wild vs. Kings Injury Report Today - October 19
The injury report for the Minnesota Wild (2-1) ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (1-1-1) currently includes three players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matthew Boldy
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Wild vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Wild Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Wild ranked 23rd in the NHL last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Minnesota allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
- They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.
Kings Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Kings' 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the NHL.
- Los Angeles conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +20, they were 14th in the league.
Wild vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-115)
|Kings (-105)
|6
