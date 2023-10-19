Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saunders County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
If you live in Saunders County, Nebraska and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Saunders County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Mead High School at Stanton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Stanton, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
