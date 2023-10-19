The St. Louis Blues, with Kasperi Kapanen, are in action Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Kapanen against the Coyotes, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kasperi Kapanen vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kapanen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 66 games last season, Kapanen had a plus-minus rating of -8, and averaged 11:25 on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 12 times last season over 66 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

In 17 of 66 games last season, Kapanen had an assist, including two games with multiple assist.

He has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kapanen has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kapanen Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes ranked 24th in goals against, allowing 295 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

Their goal differential (-70) ranked 27th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.