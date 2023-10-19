Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cedar County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Cedar County, Nebraska this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Cedar County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Silver Lake High School at Wynot High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Wynot, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Norfolk Catholic High School at Cedar Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hartington, NE
- Conference: Mid-State Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
