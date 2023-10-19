Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the St. Louis Blues-Arizona Coyotes matchup at Enterprise Center on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Jakub Vrana Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -385)

One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Jakub Vrana, who has one point (zero goals, one assist) and plays an average of 12:50 per game.

Vrana Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 14 0 0 0 2 at Stars Oct. 12 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Clayton Keller's one goal and two assists in three games for Arizona add up to three total points on the season.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Oct. 17 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Oct. 16 1 0 1 5 at Devils Oct. 13 0 2 2 2

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Nick Schmaltz has totaled three total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has one goal and two assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Oct. 16 0 1 1 0 at Devils Oct. 13 1 1 2 2

