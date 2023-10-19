The St. Louis Blues (1-0-1), coming off a 2-1 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken, host the Arizona Coyotes (1-2) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes lost to the New York Islanders 1-0 in their most recent game.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-120) Coyotes (+100) 6 Blues (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

Last season, the Blues went 7-2 in games they played as moneyline favorites.

In games it played with moneyline odds of -120 or better last season, St. Louis compiled a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Blues have a 54.5% chance to win.

Last season, 59 of St. Louis' games went over Thursday's over/under of 6 goals.

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blues vs. Coyotes Rankings

Blues 2022-23 Total (Rank) Coyotes 2022-23 Total (Rank) 260 (17th) Goals 225 (27th) 298 (27th) Goals Allowed 295 (24th) 46 (22nd) Power Play Goals 45 (23rd) 60 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 81 (32nd)

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues' 260 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 17th in the NHL.

St. Louis gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.

The 46 power-play goals St. Louis recorded last season (on 238 chances) ranked 22nd in the NHL.

The Blues' 19.33% power-play conversion rate was 22nd in the league.

St. Louis scored seven shorthanded goals last season (16th among all NHL teams).

The Blues killed 72.35% of opponent power plays, the 30th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Blues won 48.5% of their faceoffs to rank 24th in the NHL.

St. Louis scored on 11.1% of its shots (third in league).

The Blues secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

