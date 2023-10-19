Coming off a win last time out, the St. Louis Blues will host the Arizona Coyotes (who lost their most recent game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

See the Blues-Coyotes game on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blues Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Blues gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in league play.

The Blues' 260 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.

The 46 power-play goals the Blues recorded last season (on 238 power-play chances) ranked 22nd in the NHL.

The Blues were 22nd in the league with a 19.33% power-play conversion rate.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 79 37 36 73 55 54 35.7% Pavel Buchnevich 63 26 41 67 31 35 29.9% Robert Thomas 73 18 47 65 40 67 52.9% Brayden Schenn 82 21 44 65 47 41 46.5% Kevin Hayes 81 18 36 54 35 40 49.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)

The Coyotes conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game), 24th in the league.

The Coyotes' 225 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 27th in the NHL.

Their -70 goal differential was 27th in the league.

The Coyotes had 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 23rd in the NHL.

The Coyotes' power-play percentage (18.91) put them 24th in the league.

Coyotes Key Players