Mats Zuccarello and the Minnesota Wild will face the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Bell Centre. If you're thinking about a wager on Zuccarello against the Canadiens, we have plenty of info to help.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 78 games last season, Zuccarello averaged 19:12 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -3.

He scored a goal in a game 19 times last season over 78 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Zuccarello had an assist in 40 games last season out of 78 games played, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 65.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23

The Canadiens gave up 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league action in goals against.

Their -78 goal differential ranked 28th in the league.

