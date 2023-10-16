Keenan Allen versus the Dallas Cowboys pass defense and Daron Bland is a matchup to watch in Week 6, when the Chargers face the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you below.

Chargers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys 68 17 6 32 11.71

Keenan Allen vs. Daron Bland Insights

Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense

Keenan Allen has totaled 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 434 (108.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has three touchdowns.

Through the air, Los Angeles' passing offense is 13th in the NFL with 1,076 passing yards (269 per game) and ninth with eight passing touchdowns.

Offensively, the Chargers are putting up 27.5 points per game (15th in NFL) and 388.8 yards per game (19th).

Los Angeles is passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 36.5 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Chargers have made 22 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 11th in the NFL. They throw the ball 44.9% of the time in the red zone.

Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense

Daron Bland leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 19 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, Dallas is conceding the second-fewest yards in the NFL at 168.6 per game (843 total passing yards against).

The Cowboys' points-against average on defense is seventh-best in the NFL, at 16.6 per game.

Dallas hasn't given up more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.

The Cowboys have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Keenan Allen vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats

Keenan Allen Daron Bland Rec. Targets 44 17 Def. Targets Receptions 35 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.4 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 434 19 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 108.5 3.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 160 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

