Wild vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - October 14
The Minnesota Wild's (1-0) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Saturday, October 14 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (1-0) at Scotiabank Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Wild vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Wild Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Wild's 239 goals last season (2.9 per game) ranked them 23rd in the NHL.
- Minnesota's total of 219 goals allowed (2.7 per game) was sixth in the NHL.
- They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +20.
Maple Leafs Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Maple Leafs' 278 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked ninth in the league.
- Defensively, Toronto was one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- They had the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58.
Wild vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-175)
|Wild (+145)
|6.5
