The Week 7 college football slate includes five games with ACC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Syracuse vs. Florida State

Week 7 ACC Results

Florida State 41 Syracuse 3

  • Pregame Favorite: Florida State (-18.5)
  • Pregame Total: 53.5

Florida State Leaders

  • Passing: Jordan Travis (23-for-37, 284 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Lawrance Toafili (7 ATT, 93 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Keon Coleman (11 TAR, 9 REC, 140 YDS, 1 TD)

Syracuse Leaders

  • Passing: Garrett Shrader (9-for-21, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: LeQuint Allen (19 ATT, 110 YDS)
  • Receiving: Damien Alford (7 TAR, 2 REC, 37 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida StateSyracuse
535Total Yards261
344Passing Yards137
191Rushing Yards124
0Turnovers2

Upcoming Week 7 ACC Games

No. 14 Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Acrisure Stadium
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Favorite: Louisville (-7)

No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: North Carolina (-2.5)

NC State Wolfpack at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Duke (-3.5)

