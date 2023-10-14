Sam Stevens is in 20th place, with a score of -7, following the second round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards

Sam Stevens Insights

Stevens has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has registered a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Stevens has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Stevens has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Stevens has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 36 -5 273 0 19 2 3 $2.1M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 240 yards shorter than the 7,255-yard par 71 for this week's event.

The average course Stevens has played in the past year (7,291 yards) is 36 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,255).

Stevens' Last Time Out

Stevens finished in the 18th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship ranked in the fifth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Stevens was better than 45% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.65.

Stevens failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Stevens had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Stevens' two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the tournament average (6.1).

In that last tournament, Stevens' performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.0).

Stevens ended the Sanderson Farms Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.0 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Stevens finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Stevens' performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

