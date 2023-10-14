The NHL slate on Saturday, which includes the New York Rangers squaring off against the Columbus Blue Jackets, is not one to miss.

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+,NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)
Florida Panthers at Winnipeg Jets 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+,BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 NHL Network,NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)
Minnesota Wild at Toronto Maple Leafs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+,BSN,BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)
Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+,NESN,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+,MSG,BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+,BSDET,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+,MSG-B,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+,BSMW,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+,BSSC,BSSD,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+,ALT,NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
Carolina Hurricanes at Los Angeles Kings 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+,BSW,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)

