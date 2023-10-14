Which team is on top of the Ivy League as we enter Week 7 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Harvard

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

4-0 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th

44th Last Game: W 41-23 vs Cornell

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Harvard jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Howard

Howard Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Yale

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

2-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th

54th Last Game: W 31-24 vs Dartmouth

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Yale jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Brown

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

2-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th

70th Last Game: L 34-30 vs Rhode Island

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Brown jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Princeton

Princeton Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Pennsylvania

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-1 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 42-39 vs Georgetown

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Pennsylvania jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Columbia

@ Columbia Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Cornell

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

2-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th

60th Last Game: L 41-23 vs Harvard

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cornell jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Bucknell

Bucknell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Dartmouth

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

2-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th

67th Last Game: L 31-24 vs Yale

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Dartmouth jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Colgate

@ Colgate Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Columbia

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-2 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 94th

94th Last Game: W 16-0 vs Marist

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Columbia jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Princeton

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-2 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st

91st Last Game: L 12-9 vs Lafayette

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Princeton jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Brown

@ Brown Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.