The Georgia State Panthers (4-1) face a Sun Belt matchup versus the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Georgia State vs. Marshall?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia State 30, Marshall 25

Georgia State 30, Marshall 25 Georgia State has won two of the three games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, the Panthers have gone 0-1 (66.7%).

Marshall lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Thundering Herd have played as an underdog of -105 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Panthers have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia State (-1.5)



Georgia State (-1.5) Georgia State is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.

Marshall has two wins versus the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Thundering Herd are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) Georgia State and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 53.5 points just once this season.

There have been two games featuring Marshall this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

The total for the matchup of 53.5 is 9.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Georgia State (31 points per game) and Marshall (31.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Georgia State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 52.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 29.8 27.5 32 ATS Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Marshall

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 45.5 44 Implied Total AVG 26.3 28 24.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.