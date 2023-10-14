Davis Thompson is in 42nd place, with a score of -7, after the third round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

+20000

Davis Thompson Insights

Thompson has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 17 rounds.

Thompson has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Thompson has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Thompson hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 43 -5 275 0 15 1 1 $1.5M

Other Players at the Shriners Children's Open

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

In Thompson's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 27th.

Thompson made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Thompson finished 12th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

TPC Summerlin will play at 7,255 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,015.

Courses that Thompson has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,314 yards, 59 yards longer than the 7,255-yard TPC Summerlin this week.

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 84th percentile of competitors.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship was strong, putting him in the 78th percentile of the field.

Thompson shot better than 38% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.65.

Thompson shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Thompson recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Thompson's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the field average of 6.1.

In that last tournament, Thompson had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, same as the field average.

Thompson ended the Sanderson Farms Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Thompson fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

All statistics in this article reflect Thompson's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

