The Seattle Kraken (0-2) will visit the St. Louis Blues (0-0-1) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Kraken Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Blues conceded 3.6 goals per game (298 in total), 27th in the NHL.
  • The Blues' 260 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 17th in the NHL.
  • Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.
  • With 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), the Blues were 22nd in the NHL.
  • The Blues had the NHL's 22nd-ranked power-play percentage (19.33%).

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 79 37 36 73 55 54 35.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 63 26 41 67 31 35 29.9%
Robert Thomas 73 18 47 65 40 67 52.9%
Brayden Schenn 82 21 44 65 47 41 46.5%
Kevin Hayes 81 18 36 54 35 40 49.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Kraken were 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Kraken's 289 goals scored last season (3.5 per game) ranked fourth in the league.
  • Their goal differential (+37) made them 10th-best in the league.
  • The 48 power-play goals the Kraken recorded last season (21st in the NHL) came via 243 power-play chances.
  • The Kraken had the league's 21st-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.75%).

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3%
Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 -
Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2%
Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2%
Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.7%

