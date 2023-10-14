The Seattle Kraken (0-2) will visit the St. Louis Blues (0-0-1) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW

Blues vs Kraken Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blues conceded 3.6 goals per game (298 in total), 27th in the NHL.

The Blues' 260 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 17th in the NHL.

Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.

With 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), the Blues were 22nd in the NHL.

The Blues had the NHL's 22nd-ranked power-play percentage (19.33%).

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 79 37 36 73 55 54 35.7% Pavel Buchnevich 63 26 41 67 31 35 29.9% Robert Thomas 73 18 47 65 40 67 52.9% Brayden Schenn 82 21 44 65 47 41 46.5% Kevin Hayes 81 18 36 54 35 40 49.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kraken were 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Kraken's 289 goals scored last season (3.5 per game) ranked fourth in the league.

Their goal differential (+37) made them 10th-best in the league.

The 48 power-play goals the Kraken recorded last season (21st in the NHL) came via 243 power-play chances.

The Kraken had the league's 21st-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.75%).

Kraken Key Players