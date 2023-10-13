Friday's NCAA Women's Soccer slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is Idaho State taking on Portland State on ESPN+.

Watch your favorite women's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Appalachian State vs Old Dominion

Watch Texas State vs James Madison

Watch Texas A&M-CC vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Watch Houston Christian vs SE Louisiana

Watch Incarnate Word vs Lamar

Watch Portland State vs Idaho State

Watch Sacramento State vs Weber State

Watch Utah vs UCLA

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with women's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.