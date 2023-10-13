The Tulane Green Wave (4-1) and the Memphis Tigers (4-1) play on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in a battle of AAC foes.

Defensively, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best by allowing just 17.4 points per game. The offense ranks 67th (29.8 points per game). With 439 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Memphis ranks 35th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 63rd, surrendering 362.8 total yards per game.

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Tulane vs. Memphis Key Statistics

Tulane Memphis 389.6 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439 (72nd) 319.8 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.8 (34th) 159 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162 (59th) 230.6 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277 (30th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 11 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 668 yards (133.6 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 75.4% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 112 rushing yards on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 72 times for 368 yards (73.6 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Ashaad Clayton has carried the ball 28 times for 116 yards (23.2 per game).

Lawrence Keys III's 399 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has registered 20 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has caught 11 passes for 259 yards (51.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chris Brazzell II has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 13 grabs for 179 yards, an average of 35.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 1,376 yards (275.2 per game) while completing 68.6% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 132 yards with three touchdowns.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 455 yards (91 per game) with six touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 26 receptions this season are good for 233 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Sutton Smith has run for 147 yards across 31 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has collected 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 399 (79.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has racked up 249 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.

