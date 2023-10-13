Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dawson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Dawson County, Nebraska this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Other Games in Nebraska This Week
Dawson County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Holdrege High School at Cozad High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cozad, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
