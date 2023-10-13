Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Dawes County, Nebraska? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    • Dawes County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

    Minatare High School at Crawford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
    • Location: Crawford, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

