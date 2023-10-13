The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Dakota County, Nebraska this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

  • Douglas County
  • Adams County

    • Dakota County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

    Homer High School at Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Hartington, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.