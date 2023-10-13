Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cedar County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Cedar County, Nebraska, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Cedar County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Bloomfield High School at Wynot High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wynot, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homer High School at Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hartington, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
