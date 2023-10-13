High school football is on the schedule this week in Cedar County, Nebraska, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

Cedar County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Bloomfield High School at Wynot High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13

6:45 PM CT on October 13 Location: Wynot, NE

Wynot, NE How to Stream: Watch Here

Homer High School at Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools