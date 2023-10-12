Wild vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 12
The Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers hit the ice at Xcel Energy Center for the first game of the season on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
As the action begins for the beginning of the NHL season, here's who we pick to take home the victory in Thursday's action.
Wild vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Wild 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (-125)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0.9)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Wild vs Panthers Additional Info
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild were 46-25-11 overall and 13-11-24 in overtime games last season.
- Minnesota was 13-8-5 (31 points) in its 26 games decided by one goal.
- Looking at the 14 times last season the Wild finished a game with just one goal, they had a 3-9-2 record, picking up eight points.
- Minnesota took 19 points from the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (9-8-1 record).
- The Wild scored at least three goals in 51 games (36-8-7, 79 points).
- In the 39 games when Minnesota recorded a single power-play goal, it had a 24-13-2 record (50 points).
- In the 44 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Minnesota was 23-16-5 (51 points).
- The Wild were outshot by their opponent 42 times, and went 24-12-6 (54 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|23rd
|2.91
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|6th
|2.67
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|18th
|30.9
|Shots
|36.8
|1st
|16th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|31.7
|22nd
|15th
|21.43%
|Power Play %
|22.83%
|10th
|10th
|82.03%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.95%
|23rd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Wild vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.